Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Nomura has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
