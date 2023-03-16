Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Nomura has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

