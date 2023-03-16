NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NewMarket Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $340.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.87. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
Featured Stories
