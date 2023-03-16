NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $340.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.87. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

