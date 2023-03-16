Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

