Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
