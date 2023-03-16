StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.