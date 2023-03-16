StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 8.2 %

NACCO Industries stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

