National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

