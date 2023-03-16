National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NNN opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

