Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Drops By 8.2%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %
KNDI stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.