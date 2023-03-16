Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Drops By 8.2%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %

KNDI stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

