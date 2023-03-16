Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinetik Trading Down 6.0 %

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

KNTK opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.