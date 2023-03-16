Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

