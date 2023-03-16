Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,400 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $89.42 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $524,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

