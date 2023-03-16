Thomas Farrington Sells 3,723 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Perrigo by 469.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

