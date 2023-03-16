Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Purchases $144,000.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

ELAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

