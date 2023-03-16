Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Purchases $144,000.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.5 %
ELAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
