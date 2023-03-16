Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAWN. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.