Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Decreases By 9.2%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Koss Price Performance
Shares of KOSS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Koss has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.41.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.