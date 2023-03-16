Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Decreases By 9.2%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Koss has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.41.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

