Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Increases By 11.5%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

