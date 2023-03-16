Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

