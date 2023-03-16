Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

