Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Expands By 8.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWP opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

