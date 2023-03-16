Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

