Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Decreases By 6.3%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

KINS stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.47. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

