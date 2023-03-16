36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. 36Kr has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

