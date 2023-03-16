Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

