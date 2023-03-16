Mathew Walker Purchases 15,000,000 Shares of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT – Get Rating) insider Mathew Walker purchased 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).
eMetals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, gold, nickel, copper and platinum group elements, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Salmon Gums, Nardoo rare metals, Twin Hills gold, and Poona nickel and copper projects located in Western Australia.
