Stacy D. Krause Sells 780 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadant Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 180,505 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

