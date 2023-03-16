Scott Dunseth Myers Buys 5,500 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 569,557 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

