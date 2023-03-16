Dennis P. Stradford Sells 1,700 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $94.33 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

