Dennis P. Stradford Sells 1,700 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $94.33 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
Featured Articles
