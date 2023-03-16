William Mariner Greenman Sells 60,480 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerus Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerus Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

