William Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,679,500.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

