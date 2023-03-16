Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.03

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 3163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.44.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $724.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

