Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

