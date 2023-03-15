Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,883 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 89,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 196,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 39,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $240.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $594.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,560 shares of company stock worth $51,648,397 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

