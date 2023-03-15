Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,266 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

