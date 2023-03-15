Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $448,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

