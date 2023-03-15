D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

