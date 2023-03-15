D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 14,315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
