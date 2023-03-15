M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 2,421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

