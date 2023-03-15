TPB Wealth Advisors Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $273,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,915,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,659,000 after acquiring an additional 98,163 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

