CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

