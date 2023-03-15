Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

