D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $435.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

