Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

