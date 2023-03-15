Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,916 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

