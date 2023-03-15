CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

