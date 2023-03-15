Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $80,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

VLO stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.