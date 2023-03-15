CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.