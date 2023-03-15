Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Trading Up 2.8 %

ADBE opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.39 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

