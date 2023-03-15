1,722 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 735,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 35,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 201,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 118,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

