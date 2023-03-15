Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
ENPH opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.71. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
