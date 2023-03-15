Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $240.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,560 shares of company stock valued at $51,648,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

